Can Driving Through Deep Puddles Really Damage Your Car

If 12 inches can sweep away a small car and 2 feet of water depth can carry most, then what can a deep puddle do? Hydrolock is the answer. You can destroy your car's engine by driving in too deep of water and cause hydrolocking. This is what happens when water is drawn into the engine cylinders via the air-intake system. Ultimately, the car's engine will stall out and seize up after sucking in water. That's going to cost a pricey maintenance bill.

Those warnings about not using the brakes do hold some water (pun intended). You can face brake and suspension problems after driving through water (puddle or flood). To stop your car properly, brake pads rely on a lot of friction. If they get wet, there goes the friction they can create, and with it, your stopping power. Deep puddles can also be misleading. If going over a pothole and deep water, say goodbye to your suspension. You will need to visit a mechanic to check for any car alignment problems or bent rims. This will definitely affect how many miles you can get out of your tires.

The electrical system is also prone to damage after driving through water. Everything from sensors to wiring and control modules are in danger. If you've never seen one of those safety videos about not being able to escape from a car underwater because the power windows are flooded, you would know how easily electrical components can be affected. Yes, we're only talking about deep puddles here, but water can ruin sensitive electrical components. Some clear warning signs are if your dashboard lights start flickering, if you've recently driven through a deep puddle. This means water has made contact with electrical systems in the car.