The Consequences Of Low Engine Oil From Mild To Severe

When I was a teenager just on the cusp of learning to drive, one of the first lessons my parents gave me was on how to pop the hood and check the oil. We located the dipstick, pulled it out, checked the oil level, and identified what it would look like for the oil to be problematically low. The exact path of the conversation escapes me today, but I imagine it went something like, "if the engine oil level gets too low, the car will break, and it'll be really bad," which is accurate but doesn't really paint the full picture. The impact of oil starvation is never good, but the knock-on effects can range from loss of fuel efficiency to utter destruction of the engine.

It might sound dramatic to phrase it this way, but having your engine seize up on you in the middle of the interstate because you were driving with low oil for too long is, in fact, pretty dramatic. If you see that engine oil warning light pop up on your dash, pull over as soon as it's safe to do so and turn off the engine. Even if you don't experience the most severe consequence of catastrophic failure, there are a whole lot of issues you can run into that are less dramatic but will cause similarly severe headaches and a similarly sized hole in your pocket.

This doesn't necessarily mean you need to change your oil more often than your owner's manual or mechanic suggests, but it does mean you shouldn't delay once it's time, and you should check the dipstick regularly. And if you suspect you have an oil leak, do not delay in getting it addressed.