This May Be The Most Infuriatingly Located Oil Filter In Automotive History

Americans are living through a crisis of affordability, facing inflation on practically everything under the sun. Combine our current economic situation with the fact that Americans are keeping their old cars on the road longer than ever, and you've got a perfect recipe for people doing their own wrenching instead of taking their car to a professional shop. If you're still out there driving a 4.6-liter 10th-generation Ford Thunderbird in 2026, you probably found out the hard way that your oil filter is in an infuriatingly difficult-to-reach part of the engine compartment.

Ford's 4.6-liter "Mod Motor" engine mounts its oil filter on the driver's side about halfway up the block. In a Mustang or F-150 the filter is relatively easy to reach by hand, with plenty of room around the filter to get proper tools in and loosen it without issue. In the Thunderbird, however, removing that filter requires finessing your tools in from the wheelwell with a variety of extensions and swivels. You can't go in from the bottom because the sway bar is in the way, which makes it extra difficult to do this job cleanly without getting spent oil all over everything. Check out this DIYer's struggle in this how-to video on YouTube.

By comparison, check out how much easier it is to reach the oil filter in this Mustang with the same 4.6-liter engine.

To make matters worse, because the filter is located so high up on the block, it's in close proximity to the engine's exhaust manifolds. That makes this a pretty high-heat environment for a filter to live in, and if it wasn't properly lubricated or was over-torqued on install, it could be difficult to remove it from its now-semi-permanent position.