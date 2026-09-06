How Your Car's MPG And Greenhouse Gas Emissions Are Related, According To The EPA

As far as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is concerned, how much a car pollutes and how much gas it consumes are directly related. But to understand this fully, you have to understand the agency's vernacular. Miles per gallon (MPG) seems intuitive. How far you can go on a gallon of fuel, right? Yes. However, there's an inherent flaw in MPG we'll dig into below.

Regarding greenhouse gas emissions, or GGE, this is also fairly simple. It's a rating of CO2 grams produced per mile of travel. Eyeball the window sticker for a 2026 Kia Telluride below, and you'll see that it seems pretty good on a scale of 1-10. A rating of six (for a 2025 model or newer) means you're sending out 266-323 grams of CO2 per mile. Worst on this scale, a one, means spewing at least 659 grams of CO2 per mile, while best, a 10, sits at 0-74 grams per mile. Arguably, the EPA could make it more obvious that 659 is, uh, 659 times as icky as 0, but we're reporting this as Trump's EPA tries to make cars less efficient, so good luck with clearer messaging.

The EPA arrived at its rating system in the 1970s using what's known as the carbon balance method. Simply put, according to the EPA, carbon burned is directly related to the amount of fuel consumed. And when you capture emissions, you can calculate the exact volume of fuel burned and the amount of carbon produced, and easily deduce both fuel economy and CO2 emissions. Also, it's cheaper than separate testing and can be performed on an automotive treadmill that can simulate wind and road friction. Did we mention that the agency proved this M.O. by evaluating a 1976 Mercury Montego? Of course it did.