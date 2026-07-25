Here's How The Temperature Affects The PSI In Your Tires

You're probably familiar with that first cold-temperature ping on your car's dash, warning of low tire pressure. Why did that happen, and why is it important to always check the pressure after that first cold snap? Because cold air shrinks inside the tire, taking up less volume. Even in summer, if you fill your tires on a sunny day, with that rubber nice and hot, it takes up more space. The PSI figure will be higher. Then, overnight, if the temperature has fallen from 90 to 70 F, it will result in a 2-to-4 PSI drop.

Now, probably you're thinking this is no big deal. But the tires carry the weight of your car, and the pounds per square inch (PSI) of air in them impact handling, braking, and safety. And low air pressure in your tires can also cost you. A 2014 study by the Oak Ridge National Laboratory found that low pressure can lead to a 10% reduction in fuel economy. (Although, hold that thought, because how much tire pressure actually affects gas mileage isn't the biggest risk.)

To be sure your PSI setting is accurate, manufacturers recommend filling your tires when they're cold, meaning you haven't been driving on them. If that's not possible, then recheck the inflation the next morning at the coolest time of day, to make sure you're in the ballpark of the inflation mark recommended for your car. And FYI, using the inflation number on the tire sidewall is a terrible idea. That number isn't specific to your car make and model. Instead, use the pressure shown on the placard inside the driver's door.