Here's How Your Tire PSI Can Affect Your Fuel Economy

Every car on the market has a manufacturer-recommended tire pressure setting. If you open up your driver's side door, there will be a placard on the sill with recommendations for tire pressures. Sometimes, particularly for sports cars, those pressures will be different between the front and the rear. These pressure recommendations are set with a balance of safety, emissions, handling, comfort, and the vehicle's weight distribution in mind. As enthusiasts who frequently go to the race track will know, the difference of just a few pounds per square inch can make a big difference in grip and driver confidence. They can also have a sizable impact on your car's fuel economy.

With the cost of fuel through the roof in 2026, it makes sense that you might be looking for every little thing that could improve your fuel economy and save you some bucks. One thing is for sure: Running around on underinflated tires is absolutely costing you money at the pump, so check your tire pressures frequently. It might not be the worst idea to check them every time you fill up your gas tank, particularly as temperatures drop this fall.

The opposite is also true, because you can overinflate your tires beyond the manufacturer's recommendations. A higher pressure will usually bring fuel economy gains, though there are trade-offs to safety and tire wear that may counteract whatever money you save at the gas pump. Overinflated tires come with reductions in cornering and braking grip. We can't make your decisions for you, and everything in life is a compromise, so you'll have to decide if the money you save on gas is worth it.