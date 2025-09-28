How Your Car Got Its MPG Rating (And Why It Doesn't Always Match Reality)

Miles per gallon (MPG) is well-established as the standard measure of fuel economy. It's so well established, in fact, that few of us question the MPG rating on a daily basis — at least until we notice we're heading back to the gas station a little more often than we imagined.

So how is that even possible? Well, for starters, there is no better measure of fuel economy than actually operating a car. So when drivers start noticing a discrepancy with stated MPG ratings, there's reason to question how those ratings are determined. That's why understanding how the EPA tests for fuel economy is important not just for knowing if the Monroney window sticker on a new car is accurate, but also whether that used car you're considering will last all week on a tank of gas.

The reality is that every driver is different, and driving behaviors have a big impact on fuel economy. Do you punch it at every intersection? First of all, that's a fun way to drive, and second, that will undoubtedly impact your fuel economy. As will driving with the AC on at all times, or even braking too much. As you'll see, the Environmental Protection Agency uses a handful of "scenarios" to test for fuel economy, but keep in mind that your mileage will vary — quite literally, in this case.