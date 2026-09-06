More Than A Century Before The Slate Truck, Kits Turned Model Ts Into One-Ton Trucks

The majority of pickup trucks are expensive right now, with Cox Automotive highlighting the average price paid for a full-size last December was $66,386. While full-size models like Ford's F-Series range continue to top the sales charts in the U.S., customers on tighter budgets do at least have cheaper options worth considering. Trucks like Ford's Maverick, or the departing Hyundai Santa Cruz, prove that small, affordable trucks still have a place in the market, with both sporting MSRPs of under $30,000, before dealer and destination fees have been applied, at least.

The competition at the smaller end of the segment hasn't been fierce in recent years, with the Blue Oval dominating. However, newcomer to the scene Slate Auto is looking to challenge the favorite with its all-electric modular compact pickup, with prices starting from just $24,950. But while the Slate's modularity sounds new and exciting, Ford was doing something remarkably similar over 100 years ago.

The Slate Truck is entirely customizable — it doesn't even come with paint — meaning buyers pay for what they need, and nothing else. If two seats and a bed is all they need, so be it, but if options like roof racks, colored wraps, and auxiliary lights are desired, they can be specified separately.

That's remarkably similar to how Ford began marketing the Model T, after clocking that buyers were modifying them for commercial work. The Blue Oval brand began selling the Model T as a rolling chassis, so that it could be modified for any job at hand with ease, without the buyer having to first pay for components they were simply going to remove at a later date.