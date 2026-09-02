The Devil Works Hard, But Whoever Is Keeping The IS Alive At Lexus Works Harder

The special edition '27 model was unveiled at an event called the IS 25th Legacy Tour. We were not in attendance, but I imagine it was a party that involved many IS owners and a general air of "Heck yeah, we can't believe we're still making this thing either," on the part of Lexus. At this point, I feel like the car's age is a feature, not a bug for its fans, and Lexus knows this.

In the first half of 2026, Lexus sold 14,071 of these in the U.S., up 42% year-over-year. For comparison, BMW moved 18,731 units of the 3 Series (also up 32% versus last year) throughout all of North America over the same period, so the delta is definitely smaller if you isolate for just the States.

So, yeah, when Lexus inevitably announces the virtually unchanged 2028 IS a year from now, and you find yourself wondering, "Damn, why do they still make this?" The answer is simple: because people still buy 'em.