2025 Lexus IS 500 Ultimate Edition Celebrates The Naturally Aspirated V8 With The Most Boring Color Ever
In its current iteration the Lexus IS has been around for quite a while now, debuting 11 years ago and last receiving a major facelift in 2020. In the highly competitive and rapidly evolving compact luxury car segment, that makes the IS a bit of a dinosaur, and its powertrain options are similarly old-school. In the year of our lord 2025, you can purchase a brand new Lexus IS with one of three engines, two of which are increasingly rare: a naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 in IS 300 and IS 350 models, as well as a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 in the top-of-the-line IS 500. In a sea of turbocharged and hybridized competition the Lexus IS is the only vehicle with either of those un-boosted engine choices, making it the last Lexus to benefit from Toyota's legendary reliability reputation since the brand's newer powertrains have experienced some hiccups.
This week Lexus announced the 2025 IS 500 Ultimate Edition, a limited-run special edition that Lexus claims to be a celebration of one of the last remaining naturally aspirated luxury V8 engines on the market. Just 500 of these Ultimate Editions will be sold in North America, and though it gains no additional power over the standard IS 500, it does have bigger Brembo brakes up front with six pistons instead of the standard four, a set of matte black 19-inch BBS wheels, and a new F Sport–exclusive body color called Wind, which is actually just a metallic light gray. Beyond the brakes and paint color there are no notable exterior additions that take the vehicle from plain old IS 500 to IS 500 Ultimate Edition; those forged BBS wheels are currently optional for regular IS 500s.
Ultimate Edition additions are slim
The Ultimate Edition's interior will exclusively be Circuit Red and Black with NuLuxe simulated leather and Ultrasuede materials, though Circuit Red is also available on the regular IS 500. Inside, Lexus says Ultimate Edition cars gain an LFA-inspired dimple-textured leather steering wheel and shift knob, as well as red seatbelts, a serialized badge, and Ultimate Edition scuff plates. The screens also gain some dedicated Ultimate Edition animations, but that concludes the Ultimate Edition upgrades. The 2025 IS 500 Ultimate Edition will go on sale later this fall, and Lexus says it will announce a price closer to its on-sale date. The standard IS 500 F Sport Performance Premium starts at $65,095 including $1,175 destination, so expect the Ultimate Edition to be priced above that.
Though it's not exclusive to the Ultimate Edition, the best part about the IS 500 is its naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 that produces 472 horsepower and 395 pound-feet of torque. For anyone considering purchasing an IS 500, Ultimate Edition or otherwise, it's important to note that the V8 does not provide comparable performance or fuel economy of its forced-induction competition, but that's okay. Its traditional front-mounted V8 that sends power to the rear wheels makes a compelling option for the curmudgeonly car fan who bemoans change, or for the buyer who champions reliability as much as power.