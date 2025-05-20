2025 Lexus IS 500 Ultimate Edition Celebrates The Naturally Aspirated V8 With The Most Boring Color Ever

In its current iteration the Lexus IS has been around for quite a while now, debuting 11 years ago and last receiving a major facelift in 2020. In the highly competitive and rapidly evolving compact luxury car segment, that makes the IS a bit of a dinosaur, and its powertrain options are similarly old-school. In the year of our lord 2025, you can purchase a brand new Lexus IS with one of three engines, two of which are increasingly rare: a naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 in IS 300 and IS 350 models, as well as a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 in the top-of-the-line IS 500. In a sea of turbocharged and hybridized competition the Lexus IS is the only vehicle with either of those un-boosted engine choices, making it the last Lexus to benefit from Toyota's legendary reliability reputation since the brand's newer powertrains have experienced some hiccups.

This week Lexus announced the 2025 IS 500 Ultimate Edition, a limited-run special edition that Lexus claims to be a celebration of one of the last remaining naturally aspirated luxury V8 engines on the market. Just 500 of these Ultimate Editions will be sold in North America, and though it gains no additional power over the standard IS 500, it does have bigger Brembo brakes up front with six pistons instead of the standard four, a set of matte black 19-inch BBS wheels, and a new F Sport–exclusive body color called Wind, which is actually just a metallic light gray. Beyond the brakes and paint color there are no notable exterior additions that take the vehicle from plain old IS 500 to IS 500 Ultimate Edition; those forged BBS wheels are currently optional for regular IS 500s.