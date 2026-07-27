F1 Will Hold Bahrain Grand Prix 3,750 Miles Outside Of Bahrain
Long-time Formula 1 fans are no strangers to geographically nonsensical race names. Imola hosted the San Marino Grand Prix for 26 years, despite being a 60-mile drive from the microstate. The world championship's newest misnomer will be one of a transcontinental scale. Formula 1 and the FIA announced on Sunday that the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix will be held at Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia, 3,750 miles away. The rescheduled race will take place on October 4.
Despite Sepang being the home of the defunct Malaysian Grand Prix, the relocated race will be known as "the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia." The deal for the move required the agreement of F1, the FIA, as well as the national governments of Bahrain and Malaysia. Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahrain's crown prince and prime minister, said:
"This will be a wonderful experience for fans around the world and reflects Bahrain's enduring commitment to, and passion for, the sport. Amid ongoing regional challenges, Bahrain is proud to stand as a pillar of stability for Formula 1, and we will continue to do everything in our power to ensure a successful and memorable race for everyone involved."
The ongoing U.S. war with Iran necessitated the distant relocation because there's no end in sight for hostilities. The race in the Gulf island kingdom was initially slated for April 12, but the event was scrapped in March with no replacement race to fill the empty date slot. Along with the cancellation of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Formula 1 decided to have an impromptu spring break.
Malaysia will pay just $3.5 million for F1 race
Bahrain will bear nearly all of the costs of organizing the Formula 1 race. According to Malay Mail, Malaysia will only have to cover the cost of repairing and upgrading Sepang to current F1 standards. Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysia's prime minister, stated that it would cost roughly $3.5 million. Malaysia last hosted F1 in 2017 because it couldn't keep up with the escalating hosting fees needed to secure a spot on the schedule. For reference, it's estimated that Bahrain pays F1 up to $52 million per year.
Bahrain isn't paying for another country to host its race out of the kindness of its heart. It's a cutthroat competition to maintain an annual place on the F1 calendar. France and Germany in sport's European heartland are absent from the schedule. Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium is currently hosting F1 on a rotational basis. A solid one-off outing for any venue could spur government funding for a full return. It was in Bahrain's best interest for the race to be relocated to a country that had the facilities but couldn't afford to retain F1.