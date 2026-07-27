F1 Will Hold Bahrain Grand Prix 3,750 Miles Outside Of Bahrain

Long-time Formula 1 fans are no strangers to geographically nonsensical race names. Imola hosted the San Marino Grand Prix for 26 years, despite being a 60-mile drive from the microstate. The world championship's newest misnomer will be one of a transcontinental scale. Formula 1 and the FIA announced on Sunday that the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix will be held at Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia, 3,750 miles away. The rescheduled race will take place on October 4.

Despite Sepang being the home of the defunct Malaysian Grand Prix, the relocated race will be known as "the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia." The deal for the move required the agreement of F1, the FIA, as well as the national governments of Bahrain and Malaysia. Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahrain's crown prince and prime minister, said:

"This will be a wonderful experience for fans around the world and reflects Bahrain's enduring commitment to, and passion for, the sport. Amid ongoing regional challenges, Bahrain is proud to stand as a pillar of stability for Formula 1, and we will continue to do everything in our power to ensure a successful and memorable race for everyone involved."

The ongoing U.S. war with Iran necessitated the distant relocation because there's no end in sight for hostilities. The race in the Gulf island kingdom was initially slated for April 12, but the event was scrapped in March with no replacement race to fill the empty date slot. Along with the cancellation of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Formula 1 decided to have an impromptu spring break.