Mitsubishi CEO Confirms New Pajero/Montero Is Coming Out This Year, And It May Be Sold In The U.S.

Mitsubishi has left little doubt in our minds that there's a new Pajero/Montero flagship off-road SUV right around the corner — restarting a nameplate that has been dormant since its plug was pulled in 2020. The automaker's CEO, Keisuke Kishiura, gave a heavy-handed allusion to the fact that Mitsubishi has been working on a new Pajero, and it would be officially unveiled very soon. This is exciting news for people who know Mitsu' could be so much more than it currently is.

While Kishiura didn't outright say "there's a new Pajero on its way," he left very little room for interpretation with what he told folks at the Automobile Council 2026 forum in Chiba, Japan. Here's what he said, according to Automotive News:

"The Pajero is a cross-country SUV that combines fully-fledged off-road capability with the ease of handling and comfort of a passenger car," he said. "We plan to launch the new cross-country SUV within the year."

It doesn't take much of a brain genius to work out the transitive property of the words "cross-country SUV" in these sentences and realize that Kishiura is referring to a reborn Pajero/Montero.

While its timing is far from set in stone, it'll still be an incredibly important car for both the newly minted CEO — who has been at the helm for less than two weeks — and Mitsubishi, which has been dealing with declining sales and a brand identity crisis, to say the least. Because of that, there's a lot riding on this SUV, and Kishiura knows that.

"For me, the Pajero is an object of admiration," Kishiura told Automotive News. "Thanks to its off-road capability, allowing it to tackle any weather or road surface with confidence, its reliability, which withstands even the harshest conditions, and its ride quality and comfort that minimize fatigue on long drives, the Pajero has been cherished by customers around the world."