Mitsubishi's New Nissan-Based Pickup Truck May Be Joined By A New Pajero In The U.S.
Mitsubishi's current U.S. lineup is probably better than most people assume, especially for the price, but it's still been a while since Mitsubishi dealers had anything new to sell that people would want for reasons other than, "I can't get anyone else to finance me," or, "This is the cheapest new car with the features I want." Soon, that could change, as Automotive News reports, Mitsubishi's about to launch a new body-on-frame, midsize pickup truck in the U.S., and we may also get a new version of the legendary Pajero. Not bad.
As a U.S.-based site with an almost entirely U.S. audience, the new truck is clearly the biggest news here, if only because it sounds like the decision's already been made. Of course, because it's Mitsubishi we're talking about here, the new truck won't be brand new and developed entirely by Mitsubishi. Instead, it will reportedly be based on the Nissan Frontier and built in one of Nissan's U.S. factories. We also don't yet know whether the new truck will carry the Raider name or when it will go on sale.
Considering the Nissan Frontier is already slated for a 2028 refresh, it sounds like the timeline is probably closer to a few years than "see you in 2042." Which really isn't so bad in the grand scheme of things. Even if it doesn't turn out to be the most competitive vehicle in its class, an inexpensive, new midsize pickup can't be a bad thing. Not with midsize trucks getting so expensive.
The Pajero returns
If it weren't for the infamous chicken tax, Mitsubishi could probably tweak the Triton to meet U.S. regulations and call it a day. Instead, Mitsubishi has to partner with an automaker that already has a factory in the U.S. and can build the truck here. But there's a chance some Triton DNA could still show up in the U.S. now that Mitsubishi's also decided to bring back the Pajero SUV. And, as we all know, if you weld a cap over the bed of a truck, that magically makes it safe to sell here, but the truck itself is still too risky.
Mitsubishi reportedly plans to build the new Triton-based Pajero SUV in Thailand and will mostly serve markets outside the U.S. But when AutoNews asked Mitsubishi Motors CEO Takao Kato about bringing it to the U.S., "We are currently considering various possibilities, but nothing has been decided yet." Which isn't a yes, but then again, it also isn't a no.
Normally, you shouldn't read too much into a CEO saying they're considering this or haven't decided that. I can consider moving to Hollywood to make it as an actor, but that doesn't mean it's ever going to happen. Still, as AutoNews points out, Mitsubishi's Pajero presentation materials also referred to it as a Montero, suggesting maybe there actually is more to the idea that the new Pajero could come to the U.S. in a few years. You know, if there even still is a U.S. left in a few years.