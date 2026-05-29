Mitsubishi's New Nissan-Based Pickup Truck May Be Joined By A New Pajero In The U.S.

Mitsubishi's current U.S. lineup is probably better than most people assume, especially for the price, but it's still been a while since Mitsubishi dealers had anything new to sell that people would want for reasons other than, "I can't get anyone else to finance me," or, "This is the cheapest new car with the features I want." Soon, that could change, as Automotive News reports, Mitsubishi's about to launch a new body-on-frame, midsize pickup truck in the U.S., and we may also get a new version of the legendary Pajero. Not bad.

As a U.S.-based site with an almost entirely U.S. audience, the new truck is clearly the biggest news here, if only because it sounds like the decision's already been made. Of course, because it's Mitsubishi we're talking about here, the new truck won't be brand new and developed entirely by Mitsubishi. Instead, it will reportedly be based on the Nissan Frontier and built in one of Nissan's U.S. factories. We also don't yet know whether the new truck will carry the Raider name or when it will go on sale.

Considering the Nissan Frontier is already slated for a 2028 refresh, it sounds like the timeline is probably closer to a few years than "see you in 2042." Which really isn't so bad in the grand scheme of things. Even if it doesn't turn out to be the most competitive vehicle in its class, an inexpensive, new midsize pickup can't be a bad thing. Not with midsize trucks getting so expensive.