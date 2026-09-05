Can You Make An Old Range Rover Reliable?

From 1969 until 1996, Land Rover produced the first-generation Range Rover, perhaps the most capable off-road oriented SUV on the market. The Range Rover was not designed as the luxury soft-roader it has become today, but a proper body-on-frame 4x4 with basic utilitarian components designed to tackle terrain. These trucks are designed to take a beating and rove over pretty much any land you can throw at them, but after decades of age and abuse, they're quite prone to a variety of common failures. Is it possible to overcome these issues through maintenance and preventative part replacement? The short answer is no. The long answer is that with enough science and money, we can fix anything.

First things first: If you're looking for a vintage 4x4 to use as a daily driver that can tackle some weekend trail riding, and you choose something other than a Toyota Land Cruiser, you're just plain wrong. The Range Rover is an excellent extraneous car that you don't want to rely on to start every day — a third or fourth car, perhaps. Do not trust the British to build a reliable car, even if it's a rugged off-roader that remained in steady production for 28 years. Unless you come from moneyed elite with a staff of mechanics to tend your stable of automotive miscreants, avoid this one. Keeping a Range Rover Classic on the road takes equal measures of patience, stubbornness, and dollars.

What can go wrong with these beautiful off-roaders? If Land Rover touched it, it's pretty much capable of catastrophic failure. The biggest problem with these is structural rust and frame rot, though these machines also suffer from blown head gaskets, cooling system issues, and electrical issues, in addition to troubles caused by age, mileage, and deferred maintenance.