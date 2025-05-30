Your Inner 1990s Yuppie Needs This Convertible Range Rover

Styling Garage had its work cut out for it when this project began. The designers on hand had to completely re-engineer the visuals of this car, while retaining as much of the structural rigidity as possible. Not only did they re-profile and lengthen the door in order to make this vehicle a simple two-door, but the rear haunches were redesigned to keep the beltline where it belongs. A beefy rear bulkhead reinforcement was added to keep the chassis stiff. They didn't just cut the top off and replace it with a fabric top, there's more to it than that.

Just look at that supple white leather interior and tell me you don't want to sink into that seat and hit the open road. This seems like it would be the perfect vehicle for a weekend trip to Tijuana or up the PCH. Pick pretty much any coastal route and blast some Madonna with the top down, it'll probably fix whatever ails you, my friend.

If you're the kind of buyer who wants a weird 30-year-old British convertible SUV (and let's be honest, who doesn't?), then you'll have to head over to RM Sotheby's current online auction and get to bidding. As of this writing the drop top Range Rover has been bid up to $50,000 with 6 days remaining. The pre-auction estimate puts the vehicle somewhere between $100,000 and $125,000.