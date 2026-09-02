Which Car Instantly Tells You Its Owner Has Good Taste?

As soon as I find out someone drives a Mini, I know they have good taste, or at least a similar taste to my own. To narrow it down a bit, I mean the Mini Cooper Hardtop or Convertible, not that I think Countryman and Clubman owners are the scourge of the Earth, I just think it takes a different kind of person to look past the sea of boring cars on the road and commit to owning a teeny little car that's bursting with as much joy and fun as a Mini Cooper.

I drive a Mini Cooper S four-door hardtop, and one of the primary reasons I chose to buy it was its cheekiness. Minis aren't the most logical cars in the world, and they're certainly not the most practical, but they are always ready to make you grin. Whether I'm reaching for one of the funky toggle switches, catching a glimpse of the winking Mini in my gauge cluster, blasting through twisting canyon roads, or even zipping around a corner in a city, I'm always liable to crack a smile.

I also appreciate that you can't take yourself too seriously in a Mini, so Mini owners tend to be joyful, positive, fun-loving souls who have a good sense of humor, and those are my type of people. So I think Mini owners have good taste, what car instantly tells you its owner has good taste?