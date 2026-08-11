These Cars Are Only Driven By People Who Know Nothing About Cars

As car enthusiasts, we can tell a lot about someone by what car they drive, but we can also tell when they definitely don't give a crap about cars. There are just some cars out there that nobody with even a modicum of car knowledge would even dare to purchase, and that idea is what led me to the question I asked you all last week.

I wanted to know what car you all thought was only driven by people who knew nothing about cars. What car would an enthusiast never find themselves behind the wheel of because they know better? There are plenty of reasons for us to avoid cars: they can be boring to drive, unreliable, inefficient, or uncompetitive in their class compared to the competition. I'm sure we'd all lead easier lives if we didn't know so much about cars, but this is who we are.

In any case, that's enough about me. How about you all head on down below and check out the cars your fellow Jalops say are only driven by people who know nothing about cars. If your car is on the list, I recommend you do some real soul searching, because our word is gospel. Of course, if you don't own a pre-recession Chrysler product, you're probably good.