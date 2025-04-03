You're All Cowards With Terrible Taste For Allowing The Dodge Charger EV To Outsell The Toyota Supra
The Toyota Supra is a fantastic car, but it seems you cowards out there have all hung it out to dry. Last year you abandoned it, letting its sales slump, and this year you've all apparently decided that the Dodge Charger EV is the hot new thing you all want — once again leaving the Supra to rot. As Motor1 first pointed out, you all bought nearly five times as many Chargers as Suprae, which is what we in the business call a "travesty." Toyota moved 421 Supras in the first quarter of 2025, versus Dodge selling 1,947 of the electric Charger. Tell me, honestly: Why?
What does the Charger offer that the Supra doesn't? Sure, EV power is cool as all hell, but Dodge's implementation is a lumbering beast that's big enough to qualify as a heavy truck for tax purposes. Is that why you all bought Chargers over Supras? Are you using the car as a tax dodge? Honestly, that might be the only explanation that would make any sense to me.
Why have you all done this?
The Supra is light, lithe, and little. It's an agile and precise sports car that's still comfortable enough to tour with. The Charger weighs 5,838 pounds — more than the 5,680 of a base Chevy Suburban — and sits over 34 inches longer than the Toyota. For all of you who bought a coupe this year, why did you buy that one? Aren't you the ones complaining about modern cars being too big and heavy? Why did you get the big, heavy car?
Toyota's flagship sports car isn't long for this world anyway, given the reveal of a Final Edition in Japan at the end of last year and reports of its platform-mate BMW Z4 being discontinued next spring, so it seems inevitable that the Charger would scoop up coupe buyers with time. The Charger is also a brand new offering, while the Supra has been on sale since 2019. It's disappointing, though, to see a masterpiece of a modern sports coupe eschewed for such a hulking brute. Why, coupe buyers? Why have you done this? What did the Supra ever do to you?