You're All Cowards With Terrible Taste For Allowing The Dodge Charger EV To Outsell The Toyota Supra

The Toyota Supra is a fantastic car, but it seems you cowards out there have all hung it out to dry. Last year you abandoned it, letting its sales slump, and this year you've all apparently decided that the Dodge Charger EV is the hot new thing you all want — once again leaving the Supra to rot. As Motor1 first pointed out, you all bought nearly five times as many Chargers as Suprae, which is what we in the business call a "travesty." Toyota moved 421 Supras in the first quarter of 2025, versus Dodge selling 1,947 of the electric Charger. Tell me, honestly: Why?

What does the Charger offer that the Supra doesn't? Sure, EV power is cool as all hell, but Dodge's implementation is a lumbering beast that's big enough to qualify as a heavy truck for tax purposes. Is that why you all bought Chargers over Supras? Are you using the car as a tax dodge? Honestly, that might be the only explanation that would make any sense to me.