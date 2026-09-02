EV Renter Hit With $418 Bill After Using Hyundai Dealership's Public EVgo Charger For 44 Minutes

One of the many advantages electric vehicles have over their gas counterparts is the fact that they're usually a hell of a lot cheaper to fuel up, but one man in Michigan had an experience that went totally against that norm. Stanley Kpenkann wanted to charge his rented Chevy Bolt at a public charging station, which is normally a pretty inexpensive experience, but he was hit with over $400 in charges after he unplugged.

Kpenkann told WXYZ Detroit that he was down to his last "20 minutes" of battery, so he opened up the EVgo app to find the nearest charging station to him. It just so happened to be located at Elder Hyundai in Macomb, Michigan. Chargers being located at dealerships isn't uncommon — it's often a benefit the dealers offer to new EV customers that they can charge their cars there. I've charged at dealerships before without any issue. Unfortunately, Kpenkann can't say the same, as the 44-minute session cost him a whopping $418 — leaving him "flabbergasted."

Initially, he assumed it was an error. But EVgo confirmed the charges were indeed valid, and the dealer's chargers displayed the pricing on the screen: an eyewatering $5 per kWh and $5 per minute, WXYZ reported. Kpenkann says he never saw those prices, and even if they were displayed, it's fairly likely he wouldn't have noticed them. I mean, nobody expects a public charger to cost that much — especially when you are only renting an EV, and you're not an owner. "You don't go into a gas station where the average price of gas is 4 dollars, expecting they're gonna charge you 25 dollars per gallon," Kpenkaan told the ABC station.