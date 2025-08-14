EV Charging Is Finally Getting Big In The U.S.

Gas is cheap, and inflation is low! Sounds great, right? There's just one problem: We can no longer trust any data on the latter topic. From Reuters:

U.S. consumer prices increased marginally in July, though rising costs for services such as airline fares and some tariff-sensitive goods like household furniture caused a measure of underlying inflation to post its largest gain in six months.

The mixed report from the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday also suggested the disinflationary trend in services was stalling, with a record surge in the cost of dental services and strong increase in healthcare prices. While the pass-through from President Donald Trump's sweeping import duties to goods prices has so far been limited, economists continued to believe higher inflation was around the corner.

...

While financial markets breathed a sigh of relief on the data, concerns are mounting over the quality of the government's inflation and employment reports following budget and staffing cuts that have resulted in the suspension of data collection for portions of the CPI basket in some areas across the country.

Those worries were amplified by the firing of Erika McEntarfer, the head of the BLS, early this month after data showed stall-speed job growth in July.

Trump on Monday nominated Heritage Foundation economist E.J. Antoni, a critic of the BLS, to head the statistics agency, causing apprehension among some economists. Antoni was a contributor to "Project 2025," the controversial conservative plan to overhaul the federal government.