The Pros And Cons Of Fast Charging An EV

Let's make a few things clear from the jump: Fast-charging an EV means using a DC public charger. That doesn't mean a public Level 2 charger, which may deliver power quite similarly to the several hours it takes to charge at home. By DC, we mean at least the 400-kilowatt (kW) speeds you'll get at Tesla Superchargers and similar stations (which are even being installed by the Waffle House chain). And for "fast" charging, we're referring to the speeds that reach near the limit of what's possible from cars sold in the U.S. In other words, about 18 to 20 minutes for vehicles that can charge as fast or faster than a Tesla. If your ride doesn't have 800-volt architecture, like the 400-volt Toyota bZ, it'll instead take more like a half hour to get from 10% to 80%.

The main advantage of fast charging is being able to add 100 miles of range in under 10 minutes with EVs that support it. If you have a long commute — or you cannot charge at home — this is a huge bonus. You can top up charging in small drinks of current around town, grab enough range as needed, without being forced to chill for too long. And the locations of these chargers can also lead to increased convenience during your daily commutes. But fast charging costs more than regular charging, and it can degrade your EV's battery faster, too.