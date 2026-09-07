How Engineers Designed Concrete Highway Barriers To Maximize Safety

Roadway safety conventions tend to fall into one of two buckets. First, there are the things that help you avoid a crash. This includes everything from basic signage and high-tech traffic light systems with sensors, to road reflectors and those half black-and-white highway strips used to delineate lanes. The other bucket contains things intended to reduce crash severity, like guard rails, wide grass medians, and concrete highway barriers.

At face value, the idea of crashing into concrete barriers sounds more like a dare than a safety measure. And given that concrete is literally everywhere — the Science Museum, London, notes that there's more of it than any other manufactured material on Earth — it's easy to ignore them. It's true that they are tough, durable walls that can divide oncoming traffic lanes, and reduce head-on collisions. But they're also engineered to maximize safety by preventing rollovers, and helping guide vehicles in the forward direction they were traveling at impact.

Concrete barriers have been refined over the decades to meet new safety standards, vehicle sizes, and needs. The most well-known design is still the Jersey Barrier, which, contrary to its name, was not intended to keep things in or out of New Jersey. The Garden State famously engineered the shape and structure in the 1950s after California began tinkering with concrete dividers in the late 1940s, but the basic principles remain the same today as they were back then.