Those Half Black & White Stripes On The Highway Actually Serve A Clever Purpose

Lane lines that look half white and half black are becoming a common sight for drivers on newer stretches of concrete highway across the country. Called contrast pavement markings, they are designed to solve a common problem with standard white lines. And no, it's not white line fever, also known as highway hypnosis. It's that they wash out on pale pavement, with the white stripes on light concrete almost disappearing on bright days. By giving the eye something darker to focus on, the black component goes a long way in fixing that.

Traffic-safety engineers explain it as creating the same effect you get when a thick white line pops against dark asphalt. The difference is built in here, with alternating white and black strips (known as "lead/lag") or white lines bordered with a thin black outline. Agencies have been expanding their use for two decades, and many now include contrast markings whenever concrete pavement is installed or rebuilt.