Guardrails Can't Stop EVs In A Crash And That's A Huge Problem

A viral video made headlines, including ours, showing a 2022 Rivian R1T smashing through a guardrail as though it were made of wet paper towels during a University of Nebraska-Lincoln test. This brought a great deal of attention to the fact that electric vehicles are heavy and going to kill us all. Certainly, the Rivian's weight of 7,173 pounds was a factor in the guardrail's ineffectiveness at stopping such a brute. However, an investigation by The Drive shows that the lower center of gravity that most EVs have plays a significant role as well.

According to Cody Stolle, the assistant director of the Midwest Roadside Safety Facility, where the test took place, such tests typically use a 2,400-pound subcompact sedan, representing the low end of vehicle weight, and a 5,000-lb pickup truck, typically a Ram 1500, on the high end. The Rivian weighs almost as much as these two vehicles combined. While certainly an outlier for how these tests have been conducted up until now, the proliferation of EVs on the road means more and more heavy vehicles, thanks to their massive battery packs.

However, many configurations of the Ford Super Duty and other heavy-duty versions of traditional pickups are even heavier than the Rivian R1T. Why aren't stories about them slicing through guardrails and running over puppies all over the daily news?