Why Headlights Went From Warm And Yellow To Retina-Searing White

We're a far cry from the soft, warm amber and yellow of sealed-beam headlights, and while we shouldn't pretend they were perfect, they didn't cause retina sparks either. The main reason manufacturers push intense headlight brightness and white/blue color temperatures is that they make distant objects easier to detect at night. The better the visibility, the more likely it is that manufacturers will score better ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

Safety sells, but by turning brightness into an arms race, we're stuck with miniature gamma ray bursts for headlamps. While there are headlight brightness laws, Jason Cammisa's Carmudgeon podcast discussed what he calls "Lighting-gate," and he alleges that engineers design headlights with dark spots to fool testing equipment into thinking that the lights aren't as bright as they really are. Remember in 2022 when the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) legalized adaptive driving beam (ADB) systems? They were supposed to rescue us from headlights that could weld aluminum. Well, the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 108 (FMVSS 108) is still so strict that carmakers' existing ADB systems can't meet American requirements.

Yes, Rivian made ADB work for U.S. customers by going to great lengths to comply with the NHTSA standard, but, so far, no other automaker has been able to do so. Part of the issue is that the NHTSA requires lights to react faster than the EU and Canada do. Also, the NHTSA is concerned about glare and even claims that other standards, including the Society of Automotive Engineers' (SAE) standards, don't fully address glare risks from ADB systems, despite the fact that one of their selling points is glare reduction.