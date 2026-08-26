So Your Car's Infotainment System Is Painfully Old: What Are Your Options?

Whatever our opinions on the matter, the fact is that screen-based infotainment systems (often with prominent, big screens and no physical controls) have become nearly ubiquitous in new cars. It's easy to see why, too: it's just so convenient to have a central area that displays important information about the vehicle, manages climate controls, houses the vehicle's digital settings, and streamlines radio and Bluetooth controls.

However, if you have an older car with an outdated infotainment system, using it might feel like more trouble than it's worth, and cars that were built before the United States began mandating rearview cameras in 2018 may not have a usable screen at all. If you're in this position, it might feel like new car technology has left you in the dust, turning your perfectly functional, fun, and — most importantly — paid-off car obsolete, but that doesn't have to be the case. Don't panic-buy a new car just yet. Just like we were modding, upgrading, and hacking radios and cassette players in the pre-screen days, you can upgrade your infotainment screen or add an entirely new one to bring modern infotainment features to your older car.

Your best options depend on your use case, budget, and willingness to open up your dashboard and do a little bit of automotive surgery. In general, the easiest and cheapest method of updating your infotainment system is to use a phone mount, but this really only works for navigation and audio, and it has its drawbacks. More ambitious modders might consider adding a bigger portable screen that can handle more apps and offers more functionality. If you won't settle for less than the whole shebang, you'll need to replace your head unit, which requires more time, effort, and money.