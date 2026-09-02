Here's How Much A 2021 Lexus LS 500 Has Depreciated In 5 Years

With 2026 being the last year of the Lexus LS 500, it may be time for lovers of premium sedans to head to the dealer. However, a sticker price of almost $100,000 for the model's swan song, the LS 500 Heritage Edition, may be a reason to think otherwise. For those still hankering for flagship luxury that traces its roots to the original LS 400 and the secret F1 project, a used LS 500 is an obvious alternative. Targeting the 2021 model year makes sense. It benefits from mid-cycle updates, so the exterior looks relatively current, and there's enough depreciation to create substantial bottom-line savings over new.

Some estimates, including those from iSeeCars and CarEdge, put the five-year value loss at about 40%, but careful marketplace shopping can unlock real-world depreciation that is even greater. To get a better idea of the numbers, we'll dive into these projections and compare them with what 2021 Lexus LS 500s are selling for on dealers' lots. And if you're driven more by depreciation bargains than brands, we'll cover other options in the same category (Genesis G90, Mercedes-Benz S 500, and BMW 740i). All MSRPs mentioned in this article include factory destination charges.