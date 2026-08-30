Here's How Much A 2021 Genesis G90 Has Depreciated In 5 Years

When Hyundai launched its Genesis luxury division for the 2017 model year, it followed a familiar path for Asian automakers: offer more value and similar luxury to the Germans. Honda, Toyota, and Nissan took the same path. Along with the midsized G80 sedan, the G90 helped Genesis plant an upscale flag in the U.S. market. Today, the least expensive G90 has a 2026 model year MSRP of $94,195. That's a far cry from the $69,050 sticker for the base G90 in 2017.

For someone thinking Toyota Camry-money while still surrounded by opulence, a used G90 may be the ideal solution, thanks to the wonders of depreciation. The 2021 edition sits squarely in the middle of the G90's model-year history. This puts it in that five-year sweet spot, balancing relative newness with plunging resale values. The 2021 model year also benefits from the revised front end that debuted in 2020 (in other words, even though the car is half a decade old, it doesn't look too old).

If you believe the professional prognosticators (iSeeCars and CarEdge), you should expect roughly 50% depreciation over five years. However, the market suggests you can save even more. We'll dive into what dealers are asking for a 2021 Genesis G90 to get a more real-world view. And because the G90 is hardly the only luxobarge on the road, we compare its depreciation against the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the Lexus LS 500, which was once in the same upstart shoes as the G90. All MSRPs mentioned here include factory destination charges.