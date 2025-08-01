The E39 BMW M5 Almost Got A Turbocharged V6

BMW was on a roll in the late 1990s. The E39 M5 blasted into the new millennium with the first V8 engine any M car ever had under the hood. I can't imagine the E39 M5 without that burbling S62, but it almost didn't happen. As BMW tells us, the E39 M5 almost stuck with the six-cylinder engines that had always powered its performance models. It even considered a turbocharged V6 instead of a V8 or its classic inline-6.

While a 400-horsepower V8 seems the only natural choice, that was far from the case in 1993 when the M Division began considering options for the upcoming E39. The first two versions of the M5 used versions of the inline-6 first introduced in the original M1 supercar. Horsepower had increased from 277 to 340 over the years, but even BMW M couldn't squeeze any more out of it. The S50B30 inline-6 introduced in the E36 M3 outside North America made 282 hp right out of the box, so the M5 was going to need a kick in the pants to stay ahead. A V8 would be a great solution.

However, Europe was coming out of an energy crisis at this time, placing an emphasis on fuel economy in addition to high horsepower. Then, as now, turbocharging a smaller engine seemed a good way to achieve both of these goals. But it would be an even more complex, expensive engine than the naturally aspirated one it would replace.