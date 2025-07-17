The BMW Z8 Was Far Too Gorgeous To Ever Get Cheap

The great thing about German luxury cars is that, while they're usually pretty expensive when new, they also tend to get hit pretty hard by the depreciation hammer. Can't justify spending a bajillion dollars to get the latest and greatest? Well, just wait a few years and it'll be half off. Wait a few more years and you'll be able to pick one up for far less. Sure, the parts are pretty expensive, and there are all sorts of potential reliability issues, but at least you won't have to pay much upfront. Unless you want a BMW Z8.

Sadly, as the latest BMW Z8 auction on Cars & Bids reminds us, even more than 20 years after its debut the BMW Z8 is not a cheap car. This particular example has 28,000 miles on the odometer, and at the time of writing, there are seven days left on the auction. Even with all that time left, bidding is already up to $75,000. For a car that, two decades ago, had a base price of about $130,000. Odds are, it'll end up selling for more than its original MSRP by the time bidding ends.

Granted, that $130,000 base price back when it was new would be more like $230,000, so you can't exactly say the Z8 hasn't depreciated, but still. Used German cars from the Bush era are supposed to be ridiculously cheap to buy and then bankrupt you later. That's the deal we worked out with them after WWII. On the other hand, can you really be mad? The BMW Z8 was way too gorgeous to ever actually get cheap.