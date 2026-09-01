Wallace, Idaho Held A Funeral For The I-90 Highway's Last Stoplight

Despite the fact that a whole lot of Americans aren't sold on a car-centric lifestyle, the country's Interstate Highway System is the backbone of American transportation, covering over 46,000 miles of American roadway and helping the country's some 240 million licensed drivers travel from coast to coast with relative ease. The Interstate Highway System as we know it now is the result of the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956, which was signed into law by President Eisenhower and initiated what has since been called the U.S. Department of Transportation claims it's been hailed as the greatest public works project in history – though personally I'd give that to something like Japan's robust train system, including the world's fastest passenger train at 375 mph or China's 28,000 miles of high-speed rails.

But the Interstate Highway System is crucial to American life, as it's the primary method of transportation for freight. Semi-trucks carrying 12.8 billion tons of freight rely on highways throughout the country to deliver everything from groceries and furniture to wind turbines every year. This is all to say: Highways in the United States are a big deal. And as such, it makes sense that Americans would recognize momentous occasions for such a big part of American life.

That's exactly what the residents of Wallace, Idaho did on September 12, 1991, when I-90's very last stoplight was discontinued and removed from the road. That beloved stoplight had long been Wallace's claim to fame, and when it was retired, townsfolk held a bona fide funeral for it, complete with a horse-drawn hearse and the dirge of bagpipes. Today, the stoplight sits in eternal slumber at the Wallace Mining Museum in its coffin, which is still filled with plastic flowers.