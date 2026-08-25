The 240 Mile Stretch Of American Highway With No Services At All

For those 240 miles, between Coldfoot Camp and Prudhoe Bay, you will see nothing but wilderness and the pipeline. Google Maps does show what might be a single airstrip along the route, but it's either seasonal or long-since disused — and, according to Street View, not visible from the road anyway. You certainly won't see any gas stations, rest stops, or bathrooms along the way.

It's odd to think of that 240-mile number, because it's a statement on just how remote Prudhoe Bay is — yet, at the same time, it's an EV range that most of us would turn our noses up at. More range may be better than less, bigger numbers are better than smaller ones, but most electric cars you'll see on the roads could manage the trek from Coldfoot to Prudhoe without a stop.

If that's the longest we expect a gas-powered car to go without stopping for fuel, why is it so absurd to set the same standard for EVs? At the very least, an electric car would save us that big pipeline running through the otherwise serene landscape.