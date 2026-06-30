Japan's L0 Series Maglev Is The Fastest Passenger Train Ever Made At A Verified 375 MPH

In the world of speed records, it's best to keep a passel of asterisks in your back pocket. More than a decade ago, in 2015, the Central Japan Railway Company's L0 train set a Guinness World Record for the fastest magnetically levitated (maglev) train, hitting 603 kph (375 mph).

It is not, however, in regular operation. The fastest maglev train passengers can ride regularly is the Transrapid Maglev Shanghai. It makes an 18-mile run between Shanghai's Pudong District and Shanghai Pudong International Airport in about eight minutes, reaching speeds of 267 mph. It holds the Guinness World Record for the fastest maglev in regular service, with a top speed of 311 mph.

But we should put the brakes on speed records for a beat here and explain what the heck a maglev is and why it's necessary technology for achieving ultra-high speeds. Also, we'll dig into why China may get trains that are faster than planes before Japan. Because, to start with, last year researchers from that nation's Donghu Laboratory High-Speed Magnetic Levitation Electromagnetic Propulsion Technology center in Hubei province demonstrated trains that can rocket along at 800 kph – which is just shy of 500 mph.

But you can't get on that train yet. However, it's possible (sort of) to ride Japan's L0, even way before the long-delayed Chuo Shinkansen line is set to open. That isn't until 2037, since construction and environmental issues have slowed its debut. But there is a clever "hack" that Japan's Central Railway has made available to "densha otakus," or in English, train nerds.