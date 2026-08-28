FAA Fires Two LaGuardia Controllers For Leaving Work Early Before Fatal Crash

It's been five months since an Air Canada regional jet slammed into a firetruck while landing at LaGuardia Airport in New York. The crash killed both pilots. The Federal Aviation Administration later discovered that two air traffic controllers left their posts early before the crash. The agency is now moving to fire the employees this week. While the FAA isn't certain if the early departures played a direct role in the crash, the surprisingly widespread practice might be inflating official staffing statistics at notoriously understaffed air traffic control facilities.

Only two controllers were in LaGuardia's tower when the March crash occurred. Investigators were initially confused because it didn't reflect official records. According to the New York Times, veteran controllers revealed that it was common for shift supervisors to let overworked controllers go home early as a reward. These frontline FAA personnel are also questioning why the agency is taking a hardline stance against early departures now. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said: