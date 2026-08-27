IIHS Says Drivers Use Phones Before Crashing More Than Police Report

Our phone addiction is here to stay it seems, and it's, quite predictably, leading to crashes. A new IIHS study says that the number of crashes involving phone use is at least seven times greater than what appears in police reports, compared to telematics data.

Similar to another study that found that drivers are more likely to use their phones while speeding, the study used anonymized data from insurance companies' safe driving programs, where drivers allow their driving to be electronically monitored for potential discounts. IIHS worked with Cambridge Mobile Telematics to analyze data from four states between 2021 and 2024, linking crashes reported by telematics with their associated police reports.

Police cited phone use as a factor in 1% of the roughly 17,000 crashes within the data sample. Telematics tell a different story, snitching on phone use within 30 seconds of the crash in 7% of single-vehicle crashes and 8% of crashes involving two vehicles. The study also counts cell phone use as not just calling or texting, but also "manipulation," which is any tapping or swiping on the screen, or "passive use," which is simply having the phone unlocked.

There were 15,301 reported two-vehicle crashes within the data, and 1,543 involving a single vehicle. This indicates that phone use may have prevented the driver from noticing or avoiding the other vehicle. The laws against hand-held phone use while driving seem to be working, with police reporting only seven cases, and telematics reporting 22 within 30 seconds of crashing. Telematics record a much higher rate of other phone use, with 90 crashes involving hands-free calls, 639 with phone manipulation, and 586 with passive use. Police reported one, 20, and 20, respectively.