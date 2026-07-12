Can You Add Android Auto Without Having To Switch To A New Head Unit?

Your all-knowing pocket computer, in addition to spying on you constantly, can be immensely useful. Want some tunes? No sweat. Navigation? Right there in your hand. Therein lies the draw for adding Android Auto (or Apple CarPlay, for that matter) to an older car or an Android Auto-less vehicle. No surprise, then, that Android's smartphone mirroring platform is one of the features you use in your car the most. That said, an Android Auto-compatible head unit can cost between $200 and $600. For professional installation, you can add around $100 to $150. Want to do it yourself? That involves the effort of removing the old unit, taking off some trim, and wiring up the new system.

Instead of going for the pricey head unit swap, you can opt for an out-of-the-box portable wireless screen with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay functionality. Unlike the head unit, the portable option mounts to your windshield or dash and plugs into a power supply like a 12-volt power socket or USB port. As for audio, some models connect to your vehicle's stereo using an auxiliary (AUX) cable or through an FM radio connection. But if your vehicle already has Bluetooth functionality, many portable Android Auto screens will connect to the speakers wirelessly. Boom: Apple CarPlay and Android Auto without all the in-dash surgery. It's especially helpful for owners of older cars or those who don't plan to keep their vehicles for a long time. Of course, there are tradeoffs for going with the portable option.