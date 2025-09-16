No Touch Laws: Touching Your Phone While Driving Is Illegal In These US States

Texting while driving is insane. Reading that tiny text and tapping out cogent responses on that little on-screen keyboard is hard enough. But to believe that you can do that safely while your car is hurtling down the freeway at 60 mph is some kind of delusion. Yet people do it every day. In fact, thousands of people are killed every year in accidents that involve distracted drivers. Hundreds of thousands of people are injured in those kinds of crashes.

A Johns Hopkins study (PDF) found that when drivers use a phone while driving, they are four times more likely to be involved in an accident. That's even if they are using it hands-free. The study also found that using a phone while driving slows down a driver's reaction time by 50%. That is pretty scary, considering that phone use is the most common type of driving distraction.

That's why 49 out of 50 states have a law against texting and driving. But 31 states take it further than that by prohibiting nearly all phone use that isn't hands-free. Those states include Arizona, California, New York, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania. In all but two of those 31 states, the cops don't need another reason to pull you over in order to give you a ticket for distracted driving. If they see you using your phone while behind the wheel, they can initiate a traffic stop. Some states are stricter than others when it comes to fines or points from a texting and driving ticket, but there can be serious ramifications if you're found to be at fault for a fatal accident due to distracted driving. Pennsylvania, for example, may send you to prison for five years.