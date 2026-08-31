Porsche Models Hold Their Value Well, But These Cars Depreciated The Fastest
Depreciation is an inevitable reality for nearly all car owners, with most vehicles losing about 55% of their value on average in the first five years of ownership. However, anybody with even the faintest sense of the used car market would know that Porsche is generally one of the car brands that hold onto their value the best.
This holds true for the likes of the limited-edition Porsche 911 R, which ranks among some of the most depreciation-proof cars. Heck, even the standard 911 tends to appreciate in value over time. Take the 2021 Porsche 911. Most trim levels are currently worth considerably more than they were back when they came out, with the best value-holding models rising by as much as 12.11%, based on their MSRP and Kelley Blue Book (KBB) fair market price.
It's not just the 911 family, either. The Porsche 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman are also strong value holders. But just what is it that makes Porsche vehicles so much more valuable than other brands? You'd think it's their impressive combination of reliability, timeless design, engineering excellence, strong brand reputation, and the fact that they are sold in far fewer numbers than most. Still, even with all that going for them, not every Porsche model holds its value that well. Owners of the Taycan, Cayenne, and Macan models have all seen their vehicles tumble in value in the last five years.
Fastest depreciating Porsche models
iSeeCar's data indicates that as of late August 2026, the Taycan suffers from depreciation the most out of all Porsche models, at a staggering 55%. That's a gap of nearly 10 percentage points between it and the Porsche Cayenne, which also sits among the worst offenders with a 45.2% drop after five years. iSeeCars also found that on average, the Porsche Panamera depreciates in value by 42.4% after five years.
The Macan is another of the weakest-performing Porsche models in terms of depreciation. iSeeCars found that the compact luxury SUV loses 40.1% of its value on average five years after its release. In part, this may have been because the Macan and Cayenne were produced in greater numbers than 911s, Boxters, and Caymans. For example, the 2024 and 2025 model years saw 14,128 and 13,574 units of the Porsche 911 built in total. Total production for 718s, meanwhile, were limited to 5,698 in 2024 and 6,399 in 2025.
By comparison, 25,180 Macans were made in 2024 alone, with a further 27,139 units sold in 2025. The Cayennes made for the 2024 model year, for their own part, totalled 22,432, but total production reduced to 20,314 units the following year. Perhaps with so many more out there, the Porsche Macan and Cayenne generally sell for less used than the 911s and 718s of this world.
As for the Porsche Taycan and Panamera, they being among the fastest droppers is likely due to the fact the EVs and luxury cars depreciate more steeply than other vehicle types. The poor showing of Porsche electric vehicles like the Macan Electric (loses 55.8% after five years) and Taycan Cross Turismo (46.9%) backs that up too.
Here's how the worst depreciating Porsche vehicles are doing in the market
Looking at the leading online marketplaces, the Porsche Taycan, Cayenne, Panamera, and Macan have all seen major price drops, just like projected. Consider the 2021 Porsche Taycan. At its launch, it commanded a hefty manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) of between $81,250 to $188,900 but has long since suffered massive depreciation and as a result can range anywhere from under $43,000 up to $110,000 for the best cared for models with less than 70,000 miles, according to CarGurus' Taycan listings.
Meanwhile, KBB puts the 2021 Taycan's typical listing price at between $49,000-$89,800. That average price translates into a five-year depreciation rate of between 39.69% to 52.43%. It's a similar story for the 2021 Porsche Cayenne, where typical used values currently vary from $36,900 to $72,000, down from $70,200 to $165,900. This represents a drop of between 47.44% to 56.63% after five years. The finest, low-mileage examples change hands for around $34,000 to $95,000 on CarGurus.
If you're considering the Porsche Panamera, you can find sub-70,000-mile examples on CarGurus for around $44,000 to $122,000, depending on the miles and condition. KBB has the typical listing price at around the $50,000 to $109,000 mark, on average. That puts the Porsche Panamera's five year depreciation between 43.52% and 45.58%. This means the 2021 Macan's depreciation is pretty much in the Panamera's range, at 45.10%-45.38%, based on its current KBB fair purchase price of $29,200-$47,200 (it sold from $53,450-$85,950 new).