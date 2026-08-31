Porsche Models Hold Their Value Well, But These Cars Depreciated The Fastest

Depreciation is an inevitable reality for nearly all car owners, with most vehicles losing about 55% of their value on average in the first five years of ownership. However, anybody with even the faintest sense of the used car market would know that Porsche is generally one of the car brands that hold onto their value the best.

This holds true for the likes of the limited-edition Porsche 911 R, which ranks among some of the most depreciation-proof cars. Heck, even the standard 911 tends to appreciate in value over time. Take the 2021 Porsche 911. Most trim levels are currently worth considerably more than they were back when they came out, with the best value-holding models rising by as much as 12.11%, based on their MSRP and Kelley Blue Book (KBB) fair market price.

It's not just the 911 family, either. The Porsche 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman are also strong value holders. But just what is it that makes Porsche vehicles so much more valuable than other brands? You'd think it's their impressive combination of reliability, timeless design, engineering excellence, strong brand reputation, and the fact that they are sold in far fewer numbers than most. Still, even with all that going for them, not every Porsche model holds its value that well. Owners of the Taycan, Cayenne, and Macan models have all seen their vehicles tumble in value in the last five years.