Here's How Much A 2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Has Depreciated In Just 5 Years

Electric vehicles had a rough time in 2025. With the elimination of the federal tax incentive for new and used EVs, sales have suffered. When you add the massive depreciation that EVs have faced on top of that, some used cars out there aren't being sold for much. According to the credit reporting agency Experian, the average five-year depreciation rate for vehicles is 45%. Does that rate apply to Porsche, though?

The Taycan was Porsche's first all-electric sports car, and the Cross Turismo variant was a shooting-brake, wagon-esque version with much more practicality thanks to an additional 15.7 cubic feet of cargo space and 20 millimeters of additional ride height. According to Kelly Blue Book (KBB) as of January 2026, the Taycan Cross Turismo 4 has a fair purchase price of $61,000. When the car was new in 2021, it had a starting price of $92,250, meaning it lost $31,250 in value — or nearly 34%. If you're looking at the 4S variant, the starting price was $111,650, and a KBB fair price today would be $65,500. That's a loss of 41.3%, or $46,150. As you can see, both of these models have beaten the average depreciation curve.

Even though it's an electric car, Porsche carried its Turbo badging over to the Taycan. The Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo had a starting price of $154,850, and the more bonkers Turbo S started at $188,950. KBB doesn't currently list a fair price on those two models, but if you manage to find one out in the wild, it can still fetch a six-figure price.