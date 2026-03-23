2026 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Limited Is A Comfortable And Beautiful Reminder That The American Dream Is Dead

Let's set the scene. I'm up at the front of a gaggle of big American V-twin baggers riding in formation, en route to the temporary capitol of motorcycledom, Daytona Beach. No hint of a lie, a gorgeous Bald Eagle soars over our group, as if George Washington himself were blessing our ride. A man in an old Corvette throws us a thumbs-up. Here we are on the eve of America's 250th birthday, and I've never felt more American. I feel the roots of this beautiful nation and tears well within me. I love America, I love the big and brash nature that makes us unique, and I love the freedoms we enjoy every day. I've never wanted to be "from" anywhere else, but I've never been more conflicted about it. I contain multitudes.

Let's get the big uncomfortable bit out of the way, I'm sitting on an as-equipped $37,000 motorcycle. From my perspective here in the saddle, it's not too expensive, it's just unaffordable for all but the wealthiest. It isn't Harley-Davidson's fault that we're in the throes of a recession, even if gagged economists won't admit it. The bar and shield brand has continually upped the tech, the quality of materials, and the fit and finish of its bikes to keep pace with increasing costs. This bike is worth every dollar they're asking for it, you just can't afford it.

Full disclosure: Harley-Davidson wanted me to throw a leg over the new Road Glide Limited and Street Glide Limited so badly that it flew me to Charleston, SC and put together a 500-mile ride to Daytona Bike Week in Florida. The company put me up in nice hotels and kept me fed. I got three days of riding the new bikes in near-perfect weather conditions.

People will argue until they're blue in the face that Millennials don't want to ride the kinds of bikes that Harley builds, but that's a stupid argument. This bike kicks so much butt, you'd be silly to not want to ride it. You're just making excuses because you can't afford it. As recently as twenty years ago it was significantly easier to finance your way into cranking your own Hog, and your cost of living was so much lower, you could actually afford those monthly payments on something purely for fun. You're not mad at Harley, their suppliers, or the unionized American labor building these incredible bikes, you're mad at inflation, you're mad at corporate greed, you're mad at war, you're mad at offshoring. You're mad that the American dream is dead.