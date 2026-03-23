2026 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Limited Is A Comfortable And Beautiful Reminder That The American Dream Is Dead
Let's set the scene. I'm up at the front of a gaggle of big American V-twin baggers riding in formation, en route to the temporary capitol of motorcycledom, Daytona Beach. No hint of a lie, a gorgeous Bald Eagle soars over our group, as if George Washington himself were blessing our ride. A man in an old Corvette throws us a thumbs-up. Here we are on the eve of America's 250th birthday, and I've never felt more American. I feel the roots of this beautiful nation and tears well within me. I love America, I love the big and brash nature that makes us unique, and I love the freedoms we enjoy every day. I've never wanted to be "from" anywhere else, but I've never been more conflicted about it. I contain multitudes.
Let's get the big uncomfortable bit out of the way, I'm sitting on an as-equipped $37,000 motorcycle. From my perspective here in the saddle, it's not too expensive, it's just unaffordable for all but the wealthiest. It isn't Harley-Davidson's fault that we're in the throes of a recession, even if gagged economists won't admit it. The bar and shield brand has continually upped the tech, the quality of materials, and the fit and finish of its bikes to keep pace with increasing costs. This bike is worth every dollar they're asking for it, you just can't afford it.
Full disclosure: Harley-Davidson wanted me to throw a leg over the new Road Glide Limited and Street Glide Limited so badly that it flew me to Charleston, SC and put together a 500-mile ride to Daytona Bike Week in Florida. The company put me up in nice hotels and kept me fed. I got three days of riding the new bikes in near-perfect weather conditions.
People will argue until they're blue in the face that Millennials don't want to ride the kinds of bikes that Harley builds, but that's a stupid argument. This bike kicks so much butt, you'd be silly to not want to ride it. You're just making excuses because you can't afford it. As recently as twenty years ago it was significantly easier to finance your way into cranking your own Hog, and your cost of living was so much lower, you could actually afford those monthly payments on something purely for fun. You're not mad at Harley, their suppliers, or the unionized American labor building these incredible bikes, you're mad at inflation, you're mad at corporate greed, you're mad at war, you're mad at offshoring. You're mad that the American dream is dead.
On the road
The Road Glide Limited is the ultimate in Baggerism. If you want a long-legged long-haul kind of bike, and you don't want one of them furrin' deals, you're probably getting one of these. It's the kind of bike that hundreds of thousands of middle-aged middle-class American dads rode when interest rates were low and housing wasn't a third of your take-home pay. As our economic tides have gone out, Harley's sales have slowed right alongside. What once was an attainable everyday is now out of reach. There just isn't room in the average American budget to spend on frivolities like a cross-country motorcycle. There's no room in my budget for a new Road Glide, but God, I wish there were.
There isn't a better feeling in the world than a big American V-twin between your legs and miles of open road ahead. Maybe that's just me. All of my cares in the world, though there be many, melt away within the first five miles. Dissociating is one of the great joys of motorcycling. I turn up some old punk rock, put my phone in do not disturb, and crank the miles. These are the moments when the modern world can't get its claws dug in to my flesh. There's no algorithm, no AI slop, no e-mails, no vertical video, no politics, no influencers; just me, a motorcycle and my five senses against the world. It feels like 2026 is designed to deliver anxieties directly to your dome, but getting out on two wheels really helps.
This was my first time on a bike since November, as I've been cocooned indoors for the last few months in a brutally bitter cold Northeast Ohio winter. Partly because of the weather and partly because of a great new motorcycle burbling away between my legs, my mood significantly improved and at least some of my optimism returned. There's no balm for winter doldrums more satisfying than that of a warm-weather motorcycle road trip.
Exploring the roadways of the American south
I have found the Street Glide and Road Glide to ride very similarly, so it's really your preference as to which suits your aesthetic better. Personally, I prefer the fixed fairing of the Road Glide Limited to the "batwing" fork-mounted fairing of the Street Glide Limited. I ride both over the course of this trip, but spend most of my time behind the fixed fairing.
Our route is a simple and easy one, heading down the inland two-lane blacktop roads. On the first day we made our way from Charleston to Jekyll Island, Georgia just south of Savannah. The roads are largely straight and true, and not nearly as pockmarked with potholes and frost heaves as the salty frozen mess of Ohio. The large trees hanging with Spanish moss add a vague spookiness to the South, as though I wouldn't know what was waiting in the shadows beyond the next bend. Of course it's a Dollar General. It's always a Dollar General.
Hundreds of miles in the seat are eaten with ease. The Road Glide demands a wideset stance to make room for the giant engine and its massive air cleaner, but like riding a horse, you get used to your bowleggedness after a stint in the saddle. Gather up a few of your motorcycle buddies, wake up late, run couple hours in the morning, stop for lunch, a couple hours in the afternoon, stop for fuel and rest for the night, it's maybe the best way to travel.
The second day arrives much warmer and muggier than originally planned, and the south's famous no-see-ums were out in great black swarms. Best to get out of Dodge before too long. Moving down along the coast we run into traffic for the Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance, an event I've not yet been to, but would love to attend. Sitting in that traffic shosd the two minor inconveniences of a big heavy Harley: the clutch pull and the heat of a big aircooled engine. If you're going to ride in stop-and-go, make sure you have a strong clutch hand. Anyway, onward to Daytona. Surely there won't be any traffic there.
How does it ride?
The riding experience is familiar to anyone who has ridden a modern Harley bagger, but pleasantly upgraded. Harley dedicated quite a lot of engineering to making the Road Glide a better road ride, with better aerodynamics, more rider safety electronics, better infotainment and audio, and new suspension with easier adjustment. I never get to use it, because it's already dang hot, but these bikes now come standard with dual-zone heated seats and grips, which is totally rad. I also find the ergos to be great.
For starters, the wind profile of the Limited model is incredibly relaxed at the controls. The tall touring windshield, combined with a defector flap, pushes all of the air up and over my helmet with very little disturbance, even at highway speeds. The fairing deflectors and lower fairings mean I can keep the air off my legs and chest as well, if I so choose. If things got a little hot, there are a few flaps I could manipulate to direct cooling air where I wanted it, which is a nice touch.
The chassis is as confidence-inspiring as always. New retuned Showa rear shock absorbers, Harley says, provide "improved damping response and a more predictable ride" with "emulsion technology" dampers. There are also new knobs on these machines to provide tool-free pre-load adjustment, which is helpful when you're adding a passenger or loading up with gear.
Once you get it up off the side stand, it feels largely effortless. There are big thick handlebars, a big shifter, and switchgear that is best described as substantial, but they put you in complete control. The shifter feels much less clunky than it used to be, and neutral seems much easier to find (as compared to Harley baggers I've ridden years previous) on the different examples I ride.
New rider safety enhancements for the 2026 model year are certainly welcome additions. Hopefully you won't ever need some of this stuff, but it's nice to know it's there. The linked brakes front and rear are nice for rider comfort and stability under braking, but largely go unnoticed in regular riding. Likewise the new cornering-sensitive ABS and traction control. Of course, hill hold is a great feature on a 900-pound bike. Again, you don't need it until something goes wrong, but Harley has also included tire pressure monitoring.
The new VVT engine
The 117 VVT version of Harley's long-lived Milwaukee Eight engine was introduced on the new-for-2024 Road Glide CVO and Street Glide CVO, but it's finding its way into the non-CVO models in 2026. Compared to the previous 114 non-VVT, this engine gives riders a 7.4% increase in torque and an impressive 14% more horsepower. With a full 106 ponies on tap and 131 lb-ft of torque to yank you up out of the corners, I never felt lacking for power. This bike is a little heavier and not quite as powerful as the Screamin Eagle 131 I rode back in 2020, but the variable valve timing made for more tractable and easy power, and the bike returned an impressive real-world 50 mpg on my ride.
Variable Valve Timing is hardly new technology, as it's been regularly employed in automobiles for at least thirty years. For this kind of tech to hit the old-school lump Milwaukee Eight engine, however, is cause for celebration. The new engine imbues this bike with a much less bumpity power delivery, with more torque down low, and better cylinder airflow for more power at the top of the rev range. It still doesn't rev out like a sport bike, but with each cylinder displacing nearly a liter on its own, that's to be expected.
Because this is a genuine article long-distance touring bike, Harley knows that customers who buy this will be loading it up with electronics. Whether you're adding an even bigger stereo and underglow lighting to cruise downtown at night, or running weather tracking, GPS, and a full body suit of heated gear, Harley customers like to overtask their charging systems. As a result, this new engine features a 21% increase in charging power, peaking at 58 amps. Run your accessories without running down your battery. There's a lot to love with this new engine. It might not look all that different, but there's a lot going on inside that makes your ride better.
What are the pros and cons?
In the pros column you've got damn near everything under the sun. This is an incredible bike with lots of great components. The new VVT engine is a delight that delivers more power and better fuel economy. The upgraded infotainment is one of the best in the business, it looks sharp and responds quickly, even with gloves on. And it looks so incredible in the optional "Olive Steel" and "Purple Abyss" colorways. If you're going to buy one, please get it in a good color.
It's a minor quibble, but the Limited models come standard with a heel shifter installed that I don't care for. Most people with reasonable sized feet won't have a problem with it, having the ability to either lift up with their toe or smash down with their heel to shift up. With my size 13 boots, however, the heel shifter make it difficult for me to find a good place to put my foot on the left floorboard. This is especially hard when bringing my feet back from the highway pegs back to the floorboards. I also find the toe shifter forces me into a pigeon-toed position to click up or down. Fortunately, it's a very easy fix to eliminate the heel shifter and find some more room. And of course there are official Harley parts and accessories with a longer toe shift if you need it.
The main complaints an average rider might have about this bike are inherent to it being big, heavy, and comfortable. For some reason car people can understand that an SUV can be good even if it doesn't handle a mountain road particularly well, or lap the Nürburgring in under 10 minutes, but the most vocal motorcycle folks will scold a bagger for not ripping corners like a sport bike. Ride this bike the way it's meant to be ridden and you'll have a great road trip.
In the heat of a Daytona Bike Week and the incredibly slow and annoying traffic related to it, this big bike is an absolute furnace. The big 117-cubic-inch two-cylinder engine creates a mess of heat, and riding in full gear has me baked to a crisp in short order. Once you're moving it's quite nice, but sit around in the sun for too long and you're going to feel the heat.
Why does it cost so much?
Let's get down to business here. You can get a "base model" Street Glide for $24,999 — or a Road Glide's fixed fairing, with which it shares its chassis, for a grand more — but if you're doing serious cross-country touring with a passenger, you'll need the added comfort, storage, and security of the top case and wind deflectors found in the Limited model ($32,999 for either). It's definitely an expensive upgrade, but the materials are pretty high quality, and the integrated LED lighting is a nice touch.
Of course that base model price is only available with chrome trim and one color, Dark Billiard Gray. If you want to upgrade to black trim, and as a certified chrome-hater, that is a must for me, it's an extra $1,400. Any color of paint worth a damn is $1,200, but you really want the two-tone green or purple, which is $2,000. It adds up quick.
Yeah, it's expensive. That's the thought I can't get out of my head while riding around the American southeast. Harley's peak sales year was 2006, when it sold more than a quarter million new motorcycles. Back then a Street Glide's starting price was $17,795, which equates to $29,515 in today's money, so the price of a brand new (better equipped and better built) Harley is beating inflation by a significant amount. These bikes haven't gotten too expensive, we've collectively gotten too broke.
If you have a spare forty thousand dollars sitting in your bank account right now, which is statistically about 15% of Americans, go get yourself one of these and road trip it around the country for a month. You won't regret it. The rest of us will just have to pine for the times when picking up a few hours of overtime could settle our motorcycle payment.