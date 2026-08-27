SpaceX To Build Second Spaceport In Louisiana That It Claims Could Launch Thousands Of Starship Rockets Per Year

SpaceX and the government of Louisiana have announced a deal to construct the largest spaceport in world history along the Gulf Coast. The space giant will spend "at least" $100 billion building a kind of all-in-one facility that includes five launch complexes with two launch pads each, its own propellant production, power generation, vehicle processing, employee housing, and an airport. SpaceX claims that it will eventually launch thousands of its Starship rockets every year from this site, which will become its main launch location. Construction starts next year, with the first rockets getting off the ground in 2029. Its name? Starbase. Yes, just like Starbase, Texas. Apparently this is a franchise now, like... well, Starbucks.

If that sounds like a lot, that's because it's a lot. How much of this will actually happen is certainly an open question. Presumably, SpaceX will try to build this in stages, so expect something like a single two-pad launch facility to come online first, and then future pads may or may not come down the line. As for thousands of launches per year, let's keep in mind that in 2025, all of humanity combined set a record of 320 launch attempts; SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket accounted for 165 of those. And the Starship rocket, which this spaceport is meant to support, is very much still in R&D. That's a pretty bullish growth outlook that SpaceX is pushing.

It should be mentioned that the site here is Pecan Island, a marshland about eight times larger than Manhattan at 125,000 acres, per NBC News. Seemingly aware of the inevitable environmental backlash, SpaceX has gone out of its way to tout how much this colossal project will help the coastline, actually. The company states that it will stop the erosion of the shoreline and support habitation of local wildlife. But it will also have to build up the area to be able to support the weight of the infrastructure, including all the new roads and power lines necessary to support the endeavor. Hopefully, active pressure from the public will make sure SpaceX follows through on its stewardship promises.