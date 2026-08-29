What To Do When A Toll Camera Sends You A Wrongful Charge

There are enough stressors and complications in modern life without wrongfully issued charges coming your way, but alas, it does sometimes happen. The most important thing to know about incorrectly attributed toll charges is that the best course of action is to act promptly, rather than allowing an unpaid notice to escalate into further issues.

Your first port of call should be to double-check the notice carefully. Inspect the stated license plate, date, time, and location against your own records. If the plate or car clearly isn't yours, or the charge is from an expensive tollway you don't use, state this clearly in the dispute. Some tollways point out that license-plate images can be misread and will allow customers to dispute them. In fact, contacting the tollway's customer service department is the best initial approach, rather than reaching out to the DMV.

Any evidence — such as GPS data from driving-related apps – should be submitted early on to help prove your case. Throughout the process, remember to keep all paperwork — from the original notice to any correspondence and photographs — safe, and double-check the notice's specific payment and dispute deadlines so that you're following the processes to a T.