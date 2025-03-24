Those Unpaid Toll Texts You Keep Getting Are Just The Latest Scam

If you have a phone, you probably get more texts from scammers and political fundraisers (wait, is there really a difference at this point?) than you get texts from actual people you know. It certainly isn't the worst part of living in 2025, but it sure is annoying. To make things worse, they keep coming up with new angles, and this time around, it's apparently unpaid toll charges. By some miracle I only got my first one recently, but as it turns out, they're so common now that CNBC's already done an entire story on them. And yes, those text messages claiming you have to pay unpaid toll charges are 100% scams. Shocking, I know.

Why text message scams need names like "smishing," I don't know. Sure, it's a portmanteau of "SMS" and "phishing," but the term makes me physically uncomfortable, and you can't make me use it. As you can imagine, the goal is to get people to hand over their information or download malicious software that allows the scammers to take far more than the small amount of money they initially claim people owe. I would hope you're savvy enough not to fall for it, but that's the thing about scams — the easier they are to spot, the more likely it is that the people who still fall for them will let themselves get taken for massive amounts of money. So, especially if you have older relatives who still drive in areas with toll roads, it's probably a good idea to make sure they know.