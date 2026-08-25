NASA Can't Rescue The Satellite That Was Going To Rescue Another Satellite After All

On July 25, Link transited into a known communications black-out zone, which should have only lasted an hour or so. Somewhere in that hour, something went horrifically wrong, and the rescue satellite went into a rapid multi-axis spin. Katalyst never formally announced what went wrong, though the New York Times reports that it was due to faulty maneuvering thrusters. In any case, the loss of communication resulted in a cascade of other failures, including the reaction wheels and thrusters, which control where the spacecraft is pointed. Katalyst tried to make up for these losses by using the remaining reaction wheel, thrusters, and electric propulsion system. That did appear to bring Link out of spin and back into regular communications contact.

Unfortunately, doing so ate up a bunch of the precious xenon fuel onboard. There just isn't enough of that fuel left to safely attempt to boost Swift back into orbit. So, rather than risk a crash, the rescue mission is off. Instead, Link will attempt to get near Swift and perform maneuvers around it. This might seem like dancing on Swift's grave, but the idea is to test out whatever Link can still manage and pass on those learnings to future space operations. Maybe one day, NASA and Katalyst will try again with another satellite, and the lessons of Link will lead them to success. "We knew this was a high-risk, high-reward mission – a first-of-its kind attempt," said Shawn Domagal-Goldman, director, Astrophysics Division, NASA Headquarters in Washington. "But we knew the takeaways from this mission would be worthwhile either way."

This is the end for Swift and its multi-decade survey of gamma ray bursts, though. NASA expects it to re-enter Earth's atmosphere sometime this year, where it will mostly burn up. Some pieces will strike the surface, though. The space agency told the NYT that "the risk of harm coming to anyone on Earth is unlikely." That sounds like just hoping for the best, which is more or less how most satellites crash back to our planet. As we send more and more satellites into orbit every year, we're going to need to have a serious discussion about how we retire them. Or, maybe, how we rescue them.