NASA Needs To Save The Satellite It Needs To Save Another Satellite

NASA has a satellite that's slowly losing altitude; that's old news, which the agency has known for a long time. In an unprecedented attempt to save it, NASA contracted with a commercial space company to launch a rescue satellite. Now that satellite needs to be rescued before it can rescue the NASA one. Just to make it interesting, the actual problem with the commercial satellite is truly bizarre and, so far, unexplained: It is tumbling in a rapid multi-axis spin for no discernible reason. Oh, and a bunch of stuff broke. But believe it or not, the rescue mission is still on! Welcome to space, where you learn to work with what you have.

Backing up a bit: The Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory launched back in 2004, designed to study powerful astronomical bursts of energy like gamma rays. The mission was only intended to last a few years, so there was never any plan to save it from eventual orbital decay. It was just supposed to fall back to Earth. But Swift has done well for over 20 years now, including detecting the BOAT itself (Brightest of All Time stellar explosion). It also cost $250 million, so it would be expensive to replace. What if, instead of building a whole new one, you could just grab Swift and yank it back into a higher orbit again?

So NASA threw the dice and awarded Katalyst Space Technologies a $30 million contract to design, build, launch, and operate a rescue satellite in a mere nine months. The idea was to maneuver the rescuer, called Link, into formation with Swift, then grab the observatory with three arms and pull it up, up, and away. No boost like this has ever been tried before, and throwing a mission like this together in less than a year is a mad dash by space standards.