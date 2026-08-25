4.3 Million Chinese Vehicles, Including 3 Million Teslas, Recalled For Door Handles That Are Too Hard To Open

Nine manufacturers in China are recalling nearly 4.3 million vehicles — nearly 3 million of which are Teslas — because their doors are considered too difficult to open in an emergency. It marks the largest automotive recall in the history of the country, and fixes range from software updates to warning labels and improved markings around door handles.

Most of these recalls targeted emergency mechanical door-release handles that regulators say may be hard to locate or operate in a crash, Reuters reports. It's a defect that has drawn scrutiny following several cases of passengers getting trapped inside burning vehicles. In October of 2025, Chinese state media reported on the driver of a Xiaomi SU7 who died after a fiery crash because a passerby couldn't open the car's doors to pull him out. We've reported on similar cases in the U.S., but unlike our government, China is doing something about it.

Earlier this year, we told you that China had become the first country to ban flush-mounted, Tesla-style door handles by 2027 after Beijing increased oversight of the EV industry and introduced more stringent safety requirements. Tesla was a pioneer in the space of concealed door handles, and since they aid in aerodynamics and help give cars a more aesthetically pleasing, futuristic, and sleek look, many other OEMs have adopted them as well.