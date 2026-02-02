China Is The First Country To Ban Tesla-Style Door Handles Over Safety

Automakers have been big fans of flush-mounted door handles recently, much to the ire of rideshare riders the world over. Now, one country is pushing back: China, which just banned electronically-actuated handles on EVs. From Bloomberg:

China banned concealed door handles on electric vehicles, the first country in the world to outlaw a design popularized by Tesla Inc. that is now facing global regulatory scrutiny due to a spate of deadly incidents. Cars sold in China will be required to have mechanical release both on the inside and outside, according to new safety rules issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Monday. The ruling will take effect on Jan. 1, 2027, the ministry said. Models that have already been approved by the regulator and are in the final stages of launching in China have until January 2029 to change their designs.

Given that Tesla's electrically actuated handles have reportedly caused at least 15 deaths, it's smart for China to ban them. It is still possible for manufacturers to product flush-mounted handles that have a mechanical linkage, but hopefully they won't. Were regular handles so bad?