9 Used Cars That Offer Easier Access For People With Mobility Issues

Part of growing up is realizing that a far-from-limber rich guy struggling his way out of a supercar isn't so much poetic justice as it is a cautionary tale. Time comes for us all, and it doesn't take an Aventador with 4.5 inches of ground clearance to make getting in and out of a vehicle a non-trivial task. Noted senior-citizen advocates over at AARP identify seat height, door size and weight, roofline, sill height, and even steering-wheel position as factors that can make entering and exiting a vehicle easier or harder.

Whether you're getting a bit older and stiffer or just have mobility issues that have nothing to do with age, not all vehicles are created equal when it comes to being mobility-friendly. It's also worth mentioning that you don't need to immediately default to a big truck or trucky SUV because it seems like it'll be easy to slide in and out. (It often isn't.) In fact, some of the best choices out there are everyday vehicles you might never think of as having a strong reputation one way or the other in terms of mobility. From boxy design anomalies like the Ford Flex to invisible-in-a-crowd grocery-getters like the Honda CR-V, certain model years might offer exactly what you need. And while the age range shows what specific generation we're talking about, that, of course, doesn't mean that a year in one direction or the other is going to suddenly mean a vehicle becomes an accessibility nightmare. All that said, let's begin.