6 Japanese Performance Cars That Skyrocketed In Value (And 5 Cheaper Alternatives)

The Japanese performance car landscape is weird. During the 1990s, it gave us so many sports cars to dream about, from affordable fun-to-drive machines to supercar-rivaling legends. And they felt within reach. If they weren't available at the dealer's price, surely they would get cheaper with time.

Unfortunately, a series of events turned Japanese performance cars into prized possessions. The 1997 "Gran Turismo" game introduced the world these amazing machines, and 2001's "The Fast and the Furious" movie showed them being tuned to beat Ferraris at the traffic light. As a result, the new Japanese automotive culture was born, pushing second-hand prices through the roof.

Indeed, there is no shortage of Japanese performance cars that skyrocketed in value, as some of our entries below demonstrate. However, there are also cheaper alternatives that give you largely the same driving experience, minus the extra cost. You'll find great, lower-cost substitutes for the Integra Type R DC2, Nissan 240SX, and even the Toyota Supra MkIV on this list. There is one Japanese classic with no alternative, though — but let's keep that wrapped up for until the very end of this article.