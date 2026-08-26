Owners Report Their GM 6.2L V8s Are Still Failing Even After Recall Repairs

To date, NHTSA has received reports of 499 additional engine failures after the recall work was done. This includes 473 that had been switched to thicker oil, plus 26 replacement engines. Separately, GM received 6,953 reports of post-recall engine failures. That's well over 10% of the recalled engines. It makes you wonder whether the recall, and the use of thicker oil to address a manufacturing defect, really worked.

As a result, the NHTSA Office of Defects Investigation has now opened an Engineering Analysis into whether the recall was actually effective or not. It cites even more evidence that it may not have been. Those 26 replacement engine failures are particularly concerning. The recall had specified that the affected engines were built between March 1, 2021, and May 31, 2024. The replacements were built after this, and should not have failed in exactly the same way. There have also been an additional 191 reported failures of engines built after the original recall's 2024 cutoff date. The Engineering Analysis is looking not only at the engines originally recalled, but all the way through 2026, expanding the probe to 997,743 engines.

The 2027 models switch to a new 6.6-liter engine, but it's still not a good look to have nearly a million engines under investigation, not only for catastrophic failure, but also a recall that may not have actually fixed the problem. Many GM owners want thicker oil in the new V8s, since that's what was supposed to have prevented these failures in the L87, but we'll have to see if that turns out to be the case or not. While there is no new recall prescribing an additional fix that should actually remedy the problem this time, it's possible that there's one on the way — an Engineering Analysis is typically NHTSA's final step before issuing one.